Defining gender

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Trump administration may be considering redefining gender as an unchangeable condition determined solely by a person’s biology, according to a leaked memo draft obtained by The New York Times.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services argued in the drafted memo, which has not been seen by NBC News, that the government needs to adopt a uniformed definition of gender “on a biological basis that is clear, grounded in science, objective and administrable,” the Times reported.
The news has sparked outrage and demonstrators rallied against the Trump administration proposal that they fear would legally define transgender people out of existence.
“If you come for LGBTQ people, we are coming for you on election day,” says JoDee Winterhof, a Human Right Campaigner.
Read More: https://nbcnews.to/2Am6uTa