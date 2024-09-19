Del Norte County Sheriff looking for missing camper in Patricks Creek area

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office is asking community members to avoid the Patricks Creek area while a search and rescue operation is underway.

Police say officers are searching for a missing person who had been camping in the area. The individual’s camp and his dogs have been located.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the person for now, citing “investigative purposes” as the reason.

It also says in addition to search and rescue teams, aircraft will be in the area to assist with the search.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

