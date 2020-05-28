Del Norte County starts free COVID-19 testing

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – Residents of Del Norte County can now get free COVID-19 tests.
The Del Norte County Public Health said a community-based, drive-through testing site will open on Friday, May 29 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Del Norte County High School. It will be open Saturday, May 30 during the same hours.
Starting on June 1, the testing site will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays with hopes for future expansion.
While the COVID-19 testing is a free service to the community, it does require pre-registration and an appointment, which can be made at http://www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19
Dr. Rehwaldt said, “This testing facility is a huge benefit to this community and will help us monitor and contain the movement of the coronavirus. We are very excited to see it up and running this week. Check it out, sign up online and get a test done.
If you need any more information, you can call the Department of Health and Human Services at 707-464-3191.