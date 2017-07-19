Delta adds nonstop flight destination from Medford airport

Medford, Ore. — Big news if you travel the region. Delta is adding a nonstop flight from Medford to Seattle.
Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport Director, Bern Case made the announcement on NBC5’s 5 on 5 feature interview.
“Delta Airlines is going to add an additional destination for us,” Case says, “They’ve been going to Salt Lake for over a decade but they’re gonna add Seattle service and give Alaska some competition in that market.”
The news comes after Horizon recently pulled some flights due to a pilot shortage.
Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.
She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.
When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.
Leave a Comment: