Delta Fire prompting evacuations

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has sent an evacuation warning to the area of Dunsmuir, a community of around 2,000 people. That means residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
“We’re afraid to stay…,” said Jimmie and Sunny Lemere, Dunsmir residents.
It’s the first time longtime Dunsmuir residents, the Lemere’s, have evacuated their home.
The two have lived in Dunsmuir for 65 years and say they say other fires have come close, but nothing like this.
Their home is 15 miles away from the new fast, moving Delta Fire igniting on Wednesday in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. Since then, the fire’s exploded from 2,000 acres to over 15,000 acres.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says there’s been one reported injury and numerous structures burned along Interstate-5.
“People need to stay prepared with this fire and be prepared to leave…,” said Chris Wikeen, Fire Chief for Lake California Fire.
Wikeen says the fire’s burning in terrain that hasn’t burned in years, and he doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.
“Looking at the Carr Fire, you know, that’s a pretty good example of what this country and this fuel type has potential of.”
It’s one of many reasons the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says they’re not taking any chances protecting nearby communities.
“This is a very fluid situation,” said Sheriff John Lopey, Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a potentially dangerous situation and we just wanted to make sure the people in Dunsmuir are ready.”
Meanwhile, the Lemere’s are heading to Yreka to stay with family. They’re in their 90’s and are just hoping their home is spared.
