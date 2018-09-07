Delta Fire still 0% contained, grows to over 24,000 acres

LAKEHEAD, Calif. – The Delta Fire burning north of Lake Shasta has grown to 24,588 acres and remains 0% contained.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, over 1,500 people are working to contain the fire.
Numerous structures are threatened and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations for people living along Interstate 5 from exit 707 to exit 714. In addition, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said residents of East Fork Road to Ramshorn Road east to the Shasta-Trinity County line need to evacuate.
Residents in and around the community of Dunsmuir were told by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office they need to be prepared to evacuate.
Interstate 5 remains closed in the area. Northbound lanes are closed at the Fawndale exit, about 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound lanes are closed 3.6 miles south of Mt. Shasta at Mott Road.
Crews hope to completely contain the fire by September 22.