Delta Fire still burning strong

DUNSMUIR, Calif. — It’s a tough fight for firefighters working on the Delta Fire.
It spread alongside Interstate-5 by Gibson on Wednesday with flames nearly 300 feet high prompting drivers stuck on the freeway to get out of their cars.
Many of them forced to turn around.
Fire officials say they’re hoping to establish anchor points around the fire where they can safely build lines to contain it.
“The terrain is very rugged, very steep,” said Brandon Vaccaro, Public Information Officer for the Delta Fire. “A lot of canyons and drainages. Areas like that it’s just not safe to put firefighters for the simple reason, they have no escape route if things do go bad.”
Vacarro says the fire isn’t spreading as quickly as it did on Wednesday, but they’ll need a change in weather before they can gain some ground.
“The fuel is very dry…none of that has changed,” said Vacarro.
