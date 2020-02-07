Dem party chair calls for recanvass in Iowa

It is the caucus count that will never end. After three days of counting the Iowa Democratic Party is facing a new challenge.
Tom Perez, the chair Democratic National Committee, tweeted, “Enough is enough. I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”
His request comes as the current results show a razor-thin margin of state equivalency delegates- between Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.
The IDP responded to Perez saying it would require an official request from a campaign to begin the recanvass process, something that at this point has not happened.
Still, the ambiguity in Iowa has not stopped both Buttigieg and Sanders from declaring victory.
Buttigeig told his supporters, “We are going on to New Hampshire victorious!”
Sanders said, “In terms of the popular vote, we won a decisive victory.”
But the rules of the Iowa caucuses make it clear the winner is determined by the state delegate equivalence, not the popular vote.
Still, for Sanders, win, lose or draw, he’s ready to put Iowa in the rearview mirror. His campaign announced a massive $25 million fundraising haul in January, his best of the campaign. And he’s invested more than $5 million in new ads, now putting all his energy and focus into New Hampshire.
The race New Hampshire has begun in earnest with former vice president Joe Biden coming off a disappointing showing in Iowa.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren, on track for a third-place finish in Iowa, is shaking up her approach by pulling back ad spending in Nevada and South Carolina, hoping for a comeback in New Hampshire next week.