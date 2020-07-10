Demand for COVID-19 testing surges as case numbers increase

(NBC) As the school debate rages on, the U.S. has officially soared past 3 million COVID-19 cases. It’s pushing hospitals to the brink and now, with the massive demand for testing, some are waiting weeks for their results.
In less than a month, the U.S. has seen more than a million confirmed cases of COVID-19, putting a strain on hospitals.
Dr. Nicholas Namias is the president of medical staff at Jackson Health in Miami, Florida. He said, “We’re full. If you come through the ER right now, it’s not like you get whisked up to one of several beds.
50-year-old Steve Skinner, who had no preexisting conditions, nearly died in a Texas hospital. He said, “At one point they lost me, they had to use the paddles on me to get my heart started again.”
Nationwide, the testing system is also overwhelmed. Lines are long and patience is short.
A site in New Orleans ran out of test kits in just minutes.
The Coronavirus task force says the U.S. is now averaging up to 700,000 tests a day. But many experts say it’s still not nearly enough.
Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha said, “We should be doing millions of tests a day. Probably about three to four million tests a day if we’re going to get our hands around this disease.”
The challenge is not just getting a test but getting results, with some saying it’s taking a week or longer.
One company, Quest Diagnostics, says the average turnaround time for results is now 4 to 6 days, double last month.
Labs across the country are experiencing backlogs, something Robert Rezetko learned firsthand. He isolated from his family after falling ill last month, but says his test result — which was ultimately negative — took 27 days! “Mostly I was just angry, you know, at the system that it didn’t work, that I waited 27 days,” Rezetko explained.
Dr. Jha said, “Asking people to wait for days or weeks, in my mind, is just unconscionable andd incredibly harmful for both taking care of people and controlling the break.”
Experts say for those who get tested, quick results are essential for contact tracing. Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “If you’re going to do contact tracing and the test comes back in five to seven days, you may as well not do contact tracing because it’s already too late.”
The government has invested billions in testing and contact tracing, a job that’s hard even with quick results.
In New York City last month, there were about 12,000 positive cases. Contact tracers were able to get in touch with more than 10,000 of them, but only 6,700 completed an interview with a tracer and fewer than half (4,878) provided information for people they could have infected.