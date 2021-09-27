Democrat Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read announced bid for governor

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s state treasurer announced he’s running for governor.
Democrat Tobias Read was elected state treasurer in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Before that, he served in the Oregon State House representing the Beaverton area from 2006 to 2016.
“I’m running for governor because I believe it’s going to take steady leadership to help us move beyond this pandemic and start building a better future,” said Democratic State Treasurer Tobias Read. “We need to stop lurching from one crisis to the next and lay out a vision for where to take Oregon, not just next year, but for the next generation. My approach is simple: I’ll measure Oregon’s progress by how well our kids are doing.”
The 2022 Oregon gubernatorial election is set to be one of the most competitive in recent years since there will be no incumbent in the running.
Read will face primary competition from Democrats Patrick Starnes and current Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek.
A crowded field of Republican candidates includes Rogue Valley entrepreneur Jessica Gomez and Salem oncologist Bud Pierce.