Democratic National Convention postponed until August 17th

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CNN) – The Democratic National Convention is the latest major event to be postponed due to the coronavirus.
The convention is now set to take place during the week of August 17th.
It was initially planned for mid-July so that it could precede the Summer Olympics. But when the Olympics got postponed, that left Democrats three weeks spanning July and August to hold the convention.
It’s a big shift for the Democratic Party. They’ve already worked for months on convention plans for mid-July.
The new date puts their convention the week immediately before the Republican National Convention.
The pandemic has prompted unforeseen changes to the election process, including postponing virtually all in-person campaigning.