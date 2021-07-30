Democrats battle eviction moratorium deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – With the federal eviction moratorium due to expire this weekend, Democrats are frustrated with the slow pace of aid reaching struggling renters.
A CDC-mandated moratorium will expire Saturday and the Supreme Court has ruled that Congress would need to pass any extension beyond that date.
Little of the $46 billion in pandemic rental assistance passed by Congress has made it to those behind on their rent.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration says it has no power to extend the moratorium following the court’s decision. Now, Congress is left scrambling for a solution.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “Almost $50 billion was allocated, $46 billion. Less than 10 percent of that has been spent, around $3 billion has been reported to me, but let’s say that would be 10 percent. Why should the renters be punished for the fact that the system did not put money in their pockets to pay the rent to the landlords?”
The federal government has relied on states and cities to distribute the rental aid and many have struggled to administer their programs.
Housing advocates say struggling renters are often unaware of how to apply or lack home technology to do so.