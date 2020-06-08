Democrats introduce ‘Justice in Policing Act’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping measures to address police reform as nationwide protests continue over excessive force by law enforcement following the death of George Floyd.
It’s called the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 which already has the support of more than 200 Democratic co-sponsors in both the House and Senate.
Included in the legislation is a ban on choke-holds, no-knock warrants, and for the first time, the bill would make lynching a federal hate crime.
The legislation would also create a national database to track police misconduct.
Congressional Democrats say they won’t stop until this legislation becomes law
Representative Karen Bass (D-CA) serves as a chair within the Congressional Black Caucus she said, “Now the movement for police accountability has become a rainbow movement reflecting the wonderful diversity of our nation and the world. The power of this movement will help move Congress to act, to pass legislation that not only holds police accountable and increases transparency but assists police departments to change the culture.”
Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) said, “We need a national use of force standard. Right now, the question asked if there is police misconduct and excessive force, is to ask of that use of force: ‘Was it reasonable?’ Well, as we all know, we can reason away just about anything. The appropriate and fair question to ask is, ‘Was it necessary?'”
In the coming weeks, the House is expected to hold hearings, a markup, and a vote on the legislation.