Democrats meet at North Medford High for candidate forum

MEDFORD, Ore. — Democratic candidates met tonight to show voters why they’re the best person to run against Congressman Greg Walden in November.
Voters met at North Medford High to hear candidates’ answers on topics such as healthcare, abortion, and the opioid epidemic.
Many in attendance were pleased with what the candidates had to say, others hoped to hear more on certain issues.
“Money in politics — it was mentioned a couple of times but I think it is a tremendous issue and it’s on par, or if not on par, just below healthcare as an important issue,” said voter Dave Baker
The next candidate forum is February 10th at 1:30 p.m. in the Medford Library.