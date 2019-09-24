Democrats push leadership for impeachment proceedings

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Pressure appears to be mounting on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Seven freshman Democrats penned an op-ed in the “Washington Post” calling for impeachment if recent allegations against the president are true.
Those allegations involve him withholding $400 million in military aid to Ukraine before speaking to that nation’s president.
Trump admits during that call, he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
But he denies any tie between withholding military aid and the request for an investigation into Biden.
Trump alleges Biden and his son, Hunter, acted inappropriately when the younger Biden worked for a Ukrainian energy company.
Pelosi has publicly resisted impeaching Trump but admitted to CNN Monday that could change soon.