Democrats race to pass legislation before shift in power

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – With only a handful of working days left before the new Congress begins, Democrats says they are trying to get as much done as possible while they still control both chambers

With a new era of divided government coming in January, there’s an aggressive push for President Biden and

Democrats to get through their lame duck session legislative to-do list.

After recent mass shootings at a Virginia Walmart and a Colorado gay nightclub, there are renewed calls for Congress to pass tighter guns laws.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said, “This is a choice to allow this to continue to happen. The laws that we’re talking about passing, red flag laws, assault weapons bans, they’re wildly popular.”

Republicans again argue that mental health, not weapons, are the problem

Representative James Comer (R-Ky.) said, “I think there’s overwhelming bipartisan support to fund better mental health programs, and try to increase communication between law enforcement agencies and social services groups to try to better identify these troubled people before they commit crimes.”

As the clock winds down on Democrats control of Congress, the party is also looking to take action on election laws and protecting voting rights

Lawmakers are on track to codify federal protections for same-sex marriage

Also on the list of unfinished business: keeping the government funded past December 16th and preventing a shutdown.