Democrats rally to oppose lawsuit against ACA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Democrats went to the Supreme Court’s steps to protest the Trump administration’s latest challenge to Obamacare. This comes after the Justice Department last week joined in support of a federal suit seeking to repeal the entire Affordable Care Act.
Democrats blasted Republicans for having offered no health care alternative, pointing to Trump’s tweets Monday night that a GOP plan won’t be unveiled until after the 2020 election.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls it a values fight for America. “We’re here to condemn what the president did,” Pelosi said. “Last week the Trump Administration radically expanded its war on the
Affordable Care Act, on Americans’ health care, asking the court to strike down every last provision of the ACA.”
Democrat Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said, “Last night, the president tweeted that they will come up with their plan in 2021. Translation: they have no health care plan. It’s the same old song that they’ve been singing. They’re for repeal, they have no replacement.”
Democrats in both the House and Senate will introduce resolutions this week calling on the Trump Administration to drop its legal challenge to the ACA.