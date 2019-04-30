Democrats, Trump agree on infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Democratic leaders and President Trump have agreed to move forward with a $2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke about the plan after a White House meeting with the president Tuesday.
“We’re very excited about the conversation that we had with the president,” Pelosi said.
The broad outline of the agreement focuses on roads, bridges and broadband internet expansion.
Funding is still up in the air. The president will meet with Schumer and Pelosi again next month for work on that front
“We told the president we needed his ideas on funding,” Schumer said.
The goodwill surrounding the infrastructure meeting did not extend to ongoing investigations of the president, his campaign and the Trump Foundation.
The president and his family are suing Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block them from complying with House subpoenas for financial records.
