Demolition begins on old Bear Creek Park playground

MEDFORD, Ore — Monday was demolition day at the Bear Creek Park playground, and not long from now, a new play area will be in its place.
The work area in Bear Creek Park will be off limits until early October when the new playground is expected to be finished.
Medford Parks and Rec are still looking for volunteers to help build the new playground, in the span of just one week.
“If you’re able-bodied — it doesn’t matter if you’re highly skilled or if you’re unskilled, we’ll use you. ‘Cause we’re going to need everyone to make this happen in seven days,” explained Parks and Rec Assistant Director Tim Stevens.
If you’d like to volunteer, visit playmedford.com.
The Olsrud Family Community Playground is expected to be complete by October 6th.