Denny’s helps community by selling groceries

MEDFORD, Ore.— Denny’s restaurants nationwide have started selling groceries for people to pick up.

A spokesperson for the company says they started offering this service on Wednesday.

The spokesperson says the restaurant wanted to offer this service to do their part to help out the company.  They hope this will alleviate stress and pressure on grocery stores as well as the community.

The grocery ‘menu’ consists of produce, frozen goods, meat, dairy, dry goods and more.

Denny’s in Grants Pass and in Medford are both participating.

If you’d like to get groceries from the restaurant, you can do so by calling ahead and ordering or ordering when you get there.

Here is the menu:

