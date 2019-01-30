Dense fog slows travel at Medford airport

Home
MEDFORD, Ore.– Dense fog leading to more problems in the sky Tuesday morning as some flights to and from Medford’s airport were delayed or canceled.

One flight arriving from San Francisco had to be diverted because of the conditions while others were delayed slightly.

The delays only seemed to last for a couple hours, as conditions cleared up.

