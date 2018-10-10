Dentist offices offer free dental care for vets this Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore.– Two dental offices in Medford are offering free dental care for veterans this Thursday.
Fox Dental and Foutz Family Dentistry are participating in the 6th annual “Freedom Day USA” which honors the contribution of the country’s servicemen and women and their families and as a way to say thank you for their service. This will be the second year both offices are taking part.
Dr. Adam Fox said he and Dr. Jacob Foutz helped 40 veterans last year receive a variety of services totaling around $8,500.
“Working with the veterans, seeing people who sacrificed and are now suffering being able to come in and be treated,” said Dr. Fox. “It was really rewarding, their gratitude and feeling like we did something good.”
Both dentists say they look forward to helping even more veterans this year as they’ve expanded their hours on Thursday to try and fit more patients.
“They can’t afford regular dental care so opportunities like this are the only time that they have to get their teeth cleaned, get that aching tooth, get a filling done, get that painful tooth removed,” said Dr. Foutz.
Dr. Fox and Foutz will both offer completely free dental services including examinations, cleanings, extractions, filling, sealants, etc. for active duty military, their immediate family members, retirees, and veterans on October 11. Call Fox Dental at 541-772-1215 or Foutz Family Dentistry at 541-734-5225 for your appointment.
Foutz Family Dentistry is located at 806 E Jackson St, Medford OR 97504
Fox Dental is located at 1293 E. McAndrews Medford, OR 97504
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.