Denver dog owner has warning after her pet ate edible marijuana

DENVER, Colo. (KCNC/CNN Newsource) – Patty Moore feared the worst last Saturday when her 10 year-old golden Chance couldn’t even stand to eat.
Moore said, “She couldn’t get back down stairs. It was like her legs didn’t work at all.”
Moore said chance found edible marijuana left over from 4/20 on a walk in the neighborhood. A vet diagnosed the symptoms right away.
“We really thought there was something seriously wrong with her,” added Moore.
Veterinarian Dr. Allison Jenkins said, “Generally as far as toxicity goes marijuana is a pretty safe one.”
Dr. Jenkins said edible pot can keep a dog high for several days, and it doesn’t take much, even just eating the wrapper is enough.
Some vets say they only see a handful of cases a year others in the Denver area claim to get 5 or 6 a week.
“They seem drunk. A dog that is depressed, lethargic and appears drunk or stuporous,” said Dr. Jenkins.
She said marijuana won’t kill a dog unless it’s a gigantic amount rich in THC like the butter used to make edibles.
Moore says chance is doing fine, but wants pot users to be more conscientious. “Just so that people are more aware how their habits can affect other people and animals.”
Moore also reminds pet owners to keep a close eye on their animals so they don’t eat something they shouldn’t.