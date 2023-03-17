Dept. of Interior releases nearly $50 million for wildfire resilience

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nearly $50 million in federal funds is being distributed across the US to support wildland fire management.

The funding is meant to help communities buy equipment to fight fires, support federal wildland firefighters, expand wildfire detection, and advance wildfire risk management efforts.

“Wildland firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep communities safe. The Biden-Harris administration will continue to do everything we can to support them, on and off the job,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “As wildfire seasons become longer, more intense and more dangerous, investments from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law are helping provide for a more strategic approach to wildland fire management and mitigation, greater support of wildland firefighters, and much-needed equipment and preparedness methods.”

The allocations come from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the US Department of the Interior.

