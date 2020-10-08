Dept. of Justice appeals TikTok ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A decision to block the Trump administration from enforcing its ban on TikTok has been appealed by the Justice Department.
In a court filing Thursday, DOJ attorneys said they were appealing the September 27th preliminary injunction.
The injunction followed TikTok’s request for emergency intervention as looming restrictions by the commerce department sought to ban TikTok from app stores in the United States.
The Trump administration has been attacking TikTok for months because of its ties to China. They claim the app is a risk to national security because the user data it stores on Americans could wind up in the hands of the Chinese government.
TikTok is working with u-s leaders to resolve the allegations.