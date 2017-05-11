Washington, D.C. – For the first time, you’ll be able to weigh in on National Monument designations directly with the Department of the Interior.
The Department announced public comment will be accepted starting May 12th regarding monuments affected by a recent executive order.
The Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument is on the list of national monuments under initial review.
Comments can be submitted online after May 12th.
You can leave your comment here: https://www.regulations.gov/comment?D=DOI-2017-0002-0001