Deputies arrest eight drivers for DUII over holiday weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they’re agency arrested eight drivers over the holiday weeked for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
On the night of November 22, a citizen alerted law enforcement to a suspected impaired driver on Table Rock Road. A JSCO deputy found the vehicle and arrested the driver, who was impaired by alcohol.
On Thanksgiving Day, an arrest was made after a crash in White City. The driver was charged with DUII, hit and run and criminal mischief.
On Friday night, two individuals were arrested for DUII. One of them was for felony DUII, which indicates they’ve had at least two prior convictions. The other driver had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.32%.
Saturday night proved to be a busy one for deputies. They made four arrests for DUII around the county. Three drivers were impaired by alcohol, one by marijuana.
“Impaired driving can have deadly consequences,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “If you see an impaired driver on the roadway, call law enforcement immediately. You could save a life.”