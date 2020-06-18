Deputies ask for help finding missing Siskiyou County man

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Investigators in Northern California are asking for help tracking down a missing man who is believed to be at risk.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Bryan David Neumann, also known as Bryan David Qualls, was reported missing by a family member on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was last seen near Woodland Drive in Mount Shasta and lives in the community of Lake Shasta.
On June 18, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Neumann, who is believed to be “at risk.”
Neumann is described as clean-shaven, but he’s had a goatee-style beard on occasion. He’s 5’9” tall, weighs 160 pounds with medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes. He may be driving a silver 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with California plate 7H80011. He was last seen wearing a silver wedding ring, ball cap, blue flannel shirt, tan pants, and brown work boots.
Investigators said Neumann may have traveled to the Bay Area.
Anyone with further information about Neumann’s whereabouts is asked to call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900. Refer to case number 1-20-1022.