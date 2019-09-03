Deputies focus on end of Summer traffic safety

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) completed their grant funded end of summer enforcement. It focused on impaired driving and passenger restraint laws.
The enforcement period was from August 16 to September 2. During that period, deputies focused on traffic safety, with emphasis on enforcement of impaired driving and passenger restraint laws. JCSO said the grant funding allowed additional enforcement patrols for both impaired driving and occupant safety without diverting deputies from regular calls for service.
From August 16 to September 2, police made 13 arrests for DUII alcohol and one for marijuana. From August 19 to September 1, police issued 18 citations for seat belt and child safety seat violations.
JCSO said their next grant funded DUII enforcement period will be Halloween.