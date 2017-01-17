Deputies rescue stranded skier using cell phone GPS

Medford, Ore. — A cross-country skier suffering from hypothermia is rescued after she makes partial contact with 911 dispatchers.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s department says the 38-year-old Klamath Falls woman became lost and was stuck in the back-country near Howard Prairie lake. Through the night, she tried calling 911.
“The person who made the call said a few words but wasn’t able to explain what type of emergency she was calling about,” explained Sgt. Julie Denney of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office who says dispatchers were able to get the woman’s cell phone’s GPS information.
“We believe it was within a few feet of where the cell phone ping indicated.”
Sheriff’s deputies hiked nearly three miles to find the woman.
Search and Rescue used a Sno-Cat to bring her out where she was taken by helicopter to Rogue Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The woman’s identity and her condition have not been released.