Deputies respond to reported hostage situation in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Multiple suspects were arrested after a reported hostage situation in White City.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of January 21, a 49-year-old man posted on the Jackson County Scanner page that he was being held hostage at his home in the 2500 block of Carr Street.
Police were notified about the post and soon surrounded the house. Deputies said that’s when the man opened the door and yelled for help.
The sheriff’s office said they entered the home and detained four people inside. They were identified as Hector Orozco, Martin Rodriquez Banuelos, James Powers and a 59-year-old woman.
Orozco, Banuelos and Powers were lodged in the Jackson County Jail. The woman was later released.
According to JCSO, a stolen gun was found during a search of the home.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges will be reviewed by prosecutors.
JCSO released no further information about the case.