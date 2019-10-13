Deputies search for missing woman with dementia

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing Butte Falls woman with dementia. Geraldine “Gerry” Hendricks, 80, was reported missing from her home Saturday evening.
Dispatch received a call from Hendricks’ family in the 4400-block of Obenchain road.
Hendricks is described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with short dark gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink flannel long sleeve pajama set. SAR officials believe Hendricks left her home on foot sometime after 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Hendricks is asked to call dispatch at (541) 776-7206.
