Deputies search for missing woman with dementia

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. —  The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing Butte Falls woman with dementia.  Geraldine “Gerry” Hendricks, 80, was reported missing from her home Saturday evening.

Dispatch received a call from Hendricks’ family in the 4400-block of Obenchain road.

Hendricks is described as 5’2”, 100 lbs., with short dark gray hair. She was last seen wearing a pink flannel long sleeve pajama set. SAR officials believe Hendricks left her home on foot sometime after 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information regarding the current whereabouts of Hendricks is asked to call dispatch at (541) 776-7206.

