Deputies search for woman who went missing on N. California lake

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Search and rescue crews are trying to find a woman who reportedly went missing while kayaking on northern California lake.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday afternoon, Natasha Steele and Drew Wiseman were kayaking on Lake Earl north of Crescent City when their kayak developed a leak and sank.
According to deputies, Wiseman was able to swim to shore after fighting cold water and winds for hours, but there was no sign of Steele.
Search and rescue crews started their search early Monday morning and have been scouring the lake ever since.
So far, crews have deployed a Coast Guard helicopter, boat and ground searches along with a K9 search dog.
The search for Natasha Steele remains ongoing.