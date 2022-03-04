Deputies shoot and kill man after chase, standoff on Highway 101

LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. (KGW) — Deputies shot and killed a man during a chase and standoff on Highway 101 near Pacific City Thursday evening, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. A stretch of Highway 101 is closed in both directions about three miles north of Neskowin.
The incident started with a chase in Lincoln County. The sheriff’s office said a Gold Chrysler 300 was reported to have an explosive device and the man in the passenger seat was allegedly threatening to detonate the device. The sheriff’s office also said he was assaulting the female driver.
Deputies used spike strips to stop the vehicle and after a two-hour standoff, deputies shot and killed the man. The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details about the shooting. They have also not released the identity of the man or the names of the officers involved in the shooting.
Highway 101 is closed south of Little Nestucca River Road near milepost 94 as of early Friday morning.
You can check TripCheck for the latest traffic updates.