Deputies shoot and kill man after chase, standoff on Highway 101

LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON, Ore. (KGW) — Deputies shot and killed a man during a chase and standoff on Highway 101 near Pacific City Thursday evening, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office. A stretch of Highway 101 is closed in both directions about three miles north of Neskowin.

The incident started with a chase in Lincoln County. The sheriff’s office said a Gold Chrysler 300 was reported to have an explosive device and the man in the passenger seat was allegedly threatening to detonate the device. The sheriff’s office also said he was assaulting the female driver.