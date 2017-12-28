Deputies warn about fake “Medford-based” online business

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are warning the public about an apparent scam involving a business that claims to be operating in Medford.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a woman called them from Ohio to report a scam involving an online company reportedly operating at 3491 South Pacific Highway. The caller was asked to wire money to “KSD Trailers LLC” so she could buy a horse trailer. However, her bank said the money was destined for an account in Spain. That’s when she started to suspect it was a scam.
KSD Trailers’ website lists multiple trailers valued at thousands of dollars. The site is registered in Panama.
A deputy checked the listed physical business address and no such location exists.
This case bears a striking similarity to another reported in the Roseburg area earlier this year.
“Deputies warn potential consumers locally and beyond. Because the business claims to be ‘online only’ with international shipping available, the apparent scam could potentially affect consumers around the world,” JSCO wrote. “Reports of online fraud can be made to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov).”