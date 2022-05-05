Deputy union claims Siskiyou Co. leaders are ‘defunding the police’

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. —The Siskiyou County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, claims county leaders are cutting public safety funding, and 25%of its deputies are now looking for other jobs.

In a letter released Wednesday, the union says Siskiyou County public officials are, “defunding the police.”

The letter says the board of supervisors cut the sheriff’s department budget by $1.2 million last year.

That, combined with what it says is a lack of competitive salary and benefits, has led to over 25% of sworn deputies, to seek employment elsewhere.

We reached out to the Siskiyou County Board of supervisors and Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue for comment, but have not heard back.

