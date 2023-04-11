DEQ monitoring Neil Creek after Ashland airport crash

ASHLAND, Ore. – Days after a plane crashed at the Ashland airport the investigation is still going.

Just before 5 on Friday evening a small plane carrying 2 people went off the runway into Neil Creek and burst into flames.

Ashland fire and rescue said the pilot was a student flying with their flight instructor on their way to Medford from Klamath Falls.

Firefighters said both got out of the plane and refused medical treatment.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said its monitoring the situation.

“fuel is particularly a concern because it can be detrimental to public health and environment if it gets into water ways”, said Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash.

It usually takes 12 to 24 months before releasing a full report.

