DEQ Moves to Appointment Only

JACKSON COUNTY & COOS COUNTY, Ore. – The DEQ offices in Medford and Coos Bay are changing how they do business.

The Medford office, located on Stewart Avenue, is now open by appointment only. To set an appointment, you’ll need to call the Medford office at this number (541)-776-6010

As for Coos Bay, that office is closed for security upgrades, but staff members are available by phone (541)-269-2721

phone lines at both offices will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until Noon, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p. m., except on holidays.

