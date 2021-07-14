Deschutes County wildfire nearly 6,000 acres, 10% contained

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ/KOBI/NBC) – Fire crews continue to battle the Grandview Fire burning near Sisters, Oregon.
Officials say the blaze is estimated to be about 5,971 acres. It’s currently 10% percent contained.
The fire is threatening some 400 structures leading to evacuations in some parts of Jefferson and Deschutes Counties just north of Sisters.
More than 350 people are working on the fire with resources in the air and crews on the ground.
A Red Flag warning is in effect for the area Wednesday and Thursday with gusts expected as high as 25 miles per hour.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.