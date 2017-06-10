Despite controversy, hundreds turn out for Caleb Maler’s graduation

Grants Pass, Ore. — There were hundreds of people here at Grants Pass High School. All, to see Caleb Maler graduate. Keep in mind, many of them from the Rogue Valley, but only few know Caleb.
As guests were gathering outside before the ceremony, NBC5 News asked what brought them to a graduation for someone they don’t know. Almost all of them said, he didn’t feel like a stranger.
He felt like someone’s son, someone’s friend – someone they should support after earning a high school diploma.
“I just heard about it tonight, and I think it’s a phenomenal idea to honor this young man who’s graduating,” said Scott Hobbs, a guest at Caleb’s graduation.
Several people mention the controversy to NBC5 News of whether or not he should be included in the regular graduation. But they all the said the bottom line is that this young man fulfilled all his graduation requirements, just like every other student. Separate graduation or not, they’re are going to celebrate his accomplishments.