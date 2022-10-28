Details released about Grants Pass officer-involved shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Some details about an officer-involved shooting in Grants Pass have been released by investigators.

Oregon State Police said just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 19, there was a report of suspicious activity in progress at a Grants Pass city park.

When officers responded, one of them reportedly encountered an armed man, later identified as 46-year-old Mark Barrett Caldwell, in the area of the park on Southwest Westholm Avenue.

OSP didn’t reveal the exact details but did say that Caldwell was shot by Grants Pass Police Department Officer Micaila Miguel.

Caldwell was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and died three days after the shooting.

Officer Miguel was placed on administrative leave in accordance with protocol, investigators said.

On October 27, 2022, a grand jury concluded Officer Miguel’s actions were justified under Oregon law.

“Police are still searching for the initial male suspect who fled and are seeking assistance from the public,” OSP said. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone.”