Details released about Tuesday night standoff

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Police say an eight-hour standoff ended with the arrest of one suspect Tuesday night.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at 4:16 p.m. on October 23, a woman living on Worthington Road called 911. She said her son, 33-year-old Warren Alexander Rich, came to her house and threatened her with a rifle while showing signs of suicidal and homicidal behavior.
Police, including SWAT officers, arrived at the scene and shut down Worthington Road as a precaution.
According to JCSO, Rich fired multiple shots from the home. At one point, he shot the rifle toward deputies, who returned fire. Rich wasn’t hit and retreated back into the home.
Continued negotiations and less-than-lethal options to get Rich out of the home were unsuccessful.
At about 1:30 a.m., SWAT members went into the house and arrested Rich. He was taken to the hospital due to minor cuts before being lodged in the Jackson County Jail for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and for violating his parole.
The incident remains under investigation.