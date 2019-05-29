Detecting wildfires early with technology

Whether it’s testing gear or the technology at its disposal, ODF has already started watching for potential fires with its detection system.
ODF has 22 cameras that monitor have a million of its 1.8 million acre southwest Oregon territory.
They said while it not only helps detect fires, it can go beyond being proactive.
“Our mission isn’t just to find fires using our cameras,” said ODF Lead Detection Dispatcher Chris James. “We monitor anything that can give us a leg up on getting a fire while it’s still small.”
The system is spread across Jackson and Josephine County and it covers 11 different sites.
ODF also uses technology outside the detection center to aid fighting fires, like infrared cameras and mapping systems.
Nicole Costantino is a reporter and weather forecaster for NBC5 News. She comes to us from Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. She also received a minor in Meteorology.
Before coming to NBC5 News Nicole was an anchor, weathercaster and reporter at KAET in Phoenix, AZ. In college, she interned for CBS News in New York and theNBC4 Investigative Team in Los Angeles.
In her free time, you can find Nicole cheering on the Sun Devils and exploring the Pacific Northwest. Feel free to send story ideas and chocolate chip cookie recipes to her on Facebook (@NicoleCostantino) or Twitter (@N_Costantino).