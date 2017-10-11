Detectives seek missing man

Prospect, Ore. – Detectives are worried about a man missing since August 2. Now, they’re asking for the public’s help.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Ross Ryan Andresen was last seen in the Prospect area with his brother, Bryon Andresen. Family reported him missing ten days later.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black and red gym shorts, a dark hat and tennis shoes.
Ross Andresen has four warrants out for his arrests, but detectives’ main concern is his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ben Weaver at 541-774-6800.