Detonations expected at Kingsley Field

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A series of controlled explosions is expected at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls around noon on Friday.
Members of the 9th Civil Engineer Ordnance Disposal Flight responded to the airfield after a gun jammed during a routine training flight on an F-15 fighter jet Wednesday.
The EOD team took control of the ordinance and will dispose of it between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said nearby residents should expect to hear as many as three explosions from the detonations.