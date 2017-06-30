Home
Detonations expected at Kingsley Field

F-15 stationed at Kingsley Field

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A series of controlled explosions is expected at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls around noon on Friday.

Members of the 9th Civil Engineer Ordnance Disposal Flight responded to the airfield after a gun jammed during a routine training flight on an F-15 fighter jet Wednesday.

The EOD team took control of the ordinance and will dispose of it between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday.

The Klamath Falls Police Department said nearby residents should expect to hear as many as three explosions from the detonations.

