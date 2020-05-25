Home
Detours on I-5 starting next week, ODOT says

MEDFORD, Ore. — You should expect detours on I-5 next week between Gold Hill and Rogue River starting on Tuesday night.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is repairing the two southbound bridges over the Rogue River and nearby Rogue River Highway.

ODOT says southbound late night I-5 traffic will detour at exit 48 Rogue River onto Oregon 99 or Rogue River Highway to exit 45A.

The project will continue through Thursday night.

Northbound traffic will remain on I-5.

After next week, ODOT says the detour dates will change to between Sunday and Thursday nights.

When the southbound bridge work is finished, the agency says it will start on the northbound bridges and detours will be in place between exits 45 and 48, also detouring onto Rogue River Highway.

