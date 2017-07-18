Detwiler Fire threatens 300 structures in California

Mariposa County, Calif (KCRA/CNN Newsource) – A wildfire that has burned almost 20,000 acres near Yosemite National Park continues to rage in California.
The Detwiler Fire is threatening three hundred structures and is only five percent contained.
The blaze has destroyed one house and damaged a building since it started Sunday afternoon.
Vegetation dried from a decade-long drought is helping the flames spread quickly.
Steep terrain is also making the fire difficult to control for the nearly eight hundred firefighters at the scene.
Nearby residents are under mandatory evacuation orders and the fire is encroaching on historically significant areas.
The flames are also threatening power lines that supply Yosemite National Park with electricity.