Devil’s Knob Complex over 15,000 acres, 15% contained

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Fire activity was moderate Tuesday while crews continued to battle the Devil’s Knob Complex in Douglas County.
The complex is comprised of about 45 to 50 fire starts from several thunderstorms that passed over the Tiller Ranger District and Umpqua National Forest earlier this month.
In total, the fires cover about 15,694 acres and are 15% contained. The largest single fire is the Big Hamlin Fire, which was 9,383 acres in size.
Over 1,000 people are still battling the fires, situated five miles southeast of Canyonville.
For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.dcso.com/evacuations.