Devil’s Knob Complex reaches over 13,600 acres

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Devil’s Knob Complex now covers 13,697 acres in several areas of Douglas County.
The complex is comprised of about 45 to 50 fire starts from several thunderstorms that passed over the Tiller Ranger District and Umpqua National Forest earlier this month.
Over 1,000 people are still battling the fires, situated five miles southeast of Canyonville.
Fire activity is expected to increase Tuesday afternoon as gusty winds hit the area.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has reduced the evacuation area and level for Upper Cow Creek Road. For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.dcso.com/evacuations. The Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation order remains in place on Moore Ranch Road and Ferguson Lane.