DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Devil’s Knob Fire burning southeast of Tiller saw major growth in containment, jumping to 70% on Thursday.

The incident command also updated the size of the fire, thanks to mapping capabilities, but the fire is still holding at just over 4,100 acres.

Evacuation notices for the Devil’s Knob Fire were canceled Wednesday.

The fire has been burning since September 5.

